Truist Trims agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Target Price to $35.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,987. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

