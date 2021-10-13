Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.47 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $154.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $160.10 million. Trustmark reported sales of $182.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $647.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $627.40 million, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.
TRMK stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.
About Trustmark
Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.
