Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.47 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $154.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.10 million and the highest is $160.10 million. Trustmark reported sales of $182.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $647.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.20 million to $663.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $627.40 million, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trustmark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

