TrustSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $78.76 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.40 or 0.00211201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00094289 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

