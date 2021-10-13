TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares in the company, valued at $722,913,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 24.61%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.