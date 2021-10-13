Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.60.
Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.03. 371,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,416. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$15.91 and a 12-month high of C$42.99. The firm has a market cap of C$29.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
