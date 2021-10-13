Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.60.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.03. 371,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,416. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$15.91 and a 12-month high of C$42.99. The firm has a market cap of C$29.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

