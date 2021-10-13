Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TUWLF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWLF remained flat at $$0.73 on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

