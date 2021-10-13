Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 436,864 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14,034.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 70,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

TRQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

