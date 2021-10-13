Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00.

Twitter stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 2,423.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.