U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

