UBS Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €59.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €60.18 ($70.80).

Shares of BNP opened at €57.19 ($67.28) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.63.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

