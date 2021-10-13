Unifty Price Reaches $19.73 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.25 million and approximately $664,374.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $19.73 or 0.00035120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

