Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Union Bankshares worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UNB opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Union Bankshares Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.