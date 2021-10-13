Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $3.19 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

