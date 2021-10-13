United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.33

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.33 and traded as low as $29.95. United Bancshares shares last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 827 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other news, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent D. Nussbaum sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $26,251.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBOH. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.