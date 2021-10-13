United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates Sells 20,326 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $954,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00.

UNFI stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

