UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $148,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.20. 41,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $376.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

