Unitrade (TRADE) Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Unitrade coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $572,013.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00216974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00094408 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,456,631 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.