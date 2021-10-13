Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,415,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $206,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,992 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Cowen began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

