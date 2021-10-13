UNUS SED LEO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $1.97 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00005070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.44 or 0.00314272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000688 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.