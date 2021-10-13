Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.