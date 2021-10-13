US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Cut to $40.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -370.56 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 307.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.