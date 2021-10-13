UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $577.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce $577.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $582.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

UWMC traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,892. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,607,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UWM by 2,645.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 706,354 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

