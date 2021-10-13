V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 520,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in V.F. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

