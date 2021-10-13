Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 32,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,987,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 356,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vaccinex by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaccinex by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

