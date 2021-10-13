Vai (VAI) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a market cap of $138.37 million and approximately $10.66 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00116979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,485.23 or 0.99956434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.72 or 0.06193189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 136,209,057 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.