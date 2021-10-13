ValueAct Holdings L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,550,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 11.8% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 7.33% of LKQ worth $1,060,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $94,597,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,663,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 107.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,158,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 135.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 725,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.54. 90,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.