Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $1,270,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.87.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

