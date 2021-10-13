Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.30 Billion Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Signature Bank worth $1,298,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391,844 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,056,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,672,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $295.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $307.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.