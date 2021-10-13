Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.38 Billion Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $1,376,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $21,876,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

