Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of Crown worth $1,252,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.90 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

