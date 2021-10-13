Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of News worth $1,331,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in News by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.52. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.