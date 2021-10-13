Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,666,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $1,497,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.