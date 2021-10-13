Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.56. The stock had a trading volume of 12,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.99 and its 200 day moving average is $285.27. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.28 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

