Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $39,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

