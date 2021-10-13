Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.45. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,553. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $294.79 and a 12 month high of $430.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

