Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,109 shares.The stock last traded at $88.17 and had previously closed at $87.37.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

