Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.71. The stock had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,289. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.60 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

