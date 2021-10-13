Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $137.75. 147,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,001. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

