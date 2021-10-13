Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

