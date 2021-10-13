Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,727 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $89,780.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,106. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

