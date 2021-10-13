Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $4.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

Several research firms recently commented on VNTR. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Venator Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 124,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,118. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

