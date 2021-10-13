Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post sales of $26.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.72 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $105.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $106.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $127.03 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $128.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 128,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,138. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

