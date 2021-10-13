Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 66.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 233,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,344 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,371,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 224,975 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,005,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,121,000 after acquiring an additional 313,833 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $160,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 219,832 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,018,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

