VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 321,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 18.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

