VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,377 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total value of $126,118.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $617,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,321,415. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $204.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

