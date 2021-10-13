Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s 9th Largest Position

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $112,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 616,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,543,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

