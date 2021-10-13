Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 110,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 82,437 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

