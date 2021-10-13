Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VSQTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
