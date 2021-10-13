Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VSQTF opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Victory Square Technologies alerts:

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.