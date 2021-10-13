VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 734.4% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

