Victrex’s (VTXPF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

Shares of VTXPF stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

